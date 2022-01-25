MEQUON — Health In Balance Physical Therapy, 7602 W. Mequon Road, has welcomed its newest team member, Chelsea Kujawa, CEP, ACE, CPT. Kujawa joins the team as a certified personal trainer and wellness coach.
Kujawa is an ACE certified personal trainer who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a master’s degree in clinical exercise physiology from UW-La Crosse. She has a background in cardiac rehab and specializes in exercise prescription for patients with metabolic disease.
Kujawa has experience working with physical therapy clients as a bridge to lifelong exercise and wellness from their rehabilitation from injuries and pain. She has a passion for helping individuals identify their health challenges, from cardiac or pulmonary disease to diabetes to weight loss and nutrition or pain and coaching them to a happy, healthy, active lifestyle that is filled with renewed energy for life.
In her free time, Kujawa and her husband enjoy hiking, swimming and spending time with her family. Strength training, yoga and snowshoeing are her go-to’s when the weather turns colder.