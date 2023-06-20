MEQUON — Vacant for more than 12 years, there will soon be new life for the former Mequon Pick ‘n Save building, 11300 N. Port Washington Road.
Devo Properties paid $6.25 million for the 42,330-square-foot store, said owner Greg Devorkin.
He said he could not move on the property until Kroger’s long-term lease ended. And now that he has, there is high demand for the space.
“There have been numerous inquiries,” Devorkin said. “We already have proposals.”
He is envisioning one or two tenants in the space and said it could be retail or restaurants.
“Any of the above,” he said. Devo Properties is working with Ben Weiland and Peter Glaser of CBRE, a global commercial real estate service and investment firm. It has already been listed on the company’s website.
The store includes 3,352 square feet of space on the second floor. According to the website, the building could be divided to accommodate 25,590-square-foot and 15,662-square-foot tenant spaces.
The store was built in 1998 and includes 283 parking stalls. The lease rate is “negotiable,” according to the CBRE website.