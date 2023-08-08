GRAFTON — Born and raised in Grafton, Nick Fallucca knows the community inside and out.
So when he noticed the historic 1868 building located at 1327 Wisconsin Ave. that most recently housed the Heinz & Sons 57 Auto Body repair shop was for sale, the Grafton native and his wife, Amy, couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“We liked the community obviously and we saw that property was for sale, and we thought it’s a very cool building, and it’s a unique building; we’ve got some other tenants (Academy of Martial Art and Timothy Osowski Tax and Accounting, LLC) there,” Nick Fallucca said.
The two, who also own an office space in the town, plan to transform the currently vacant site that was once partially engulfed in flames into a space for hosting bridal showers, birthdays, corporate events-meetings and many other events.
“We want to make it a community space. There’s obviously other places to do events, but we want to have this be a great community space that people in Ozaukee County can use,” Nick Fallucca told the News Graphic, noting that they intend to keep the look and feel of the building’s original design.
The first floor will be the main event space — accommodating a maximum occupancy of 99 guests — while the second floor will consist of offices and co-working rooms. In addition, Nick Fallucca said pop-up boutiques, whether selling jewelry or candles, could set up shop during the many events held downtown.
“That downtown stretch, there’s a lot of events,” he said. “The bike race, the parades, and so finding a way to be open for those types of events as well.”
Currently chief product and innovation officer for Milwaukee-based Palermo’s Pizza, Nick Fallucca looks to bring his people experience from that company to his separate venture.
“Throughout my tenure, we’ve done lots of different events and hospitality is what I grew up doing,” he recalled. “While this event and space in a building like this is new to us, hospitality is not new to us.”
The Falluccas have received approval from the village on their survey map, which includes detailed information about the limitations of the use of a property, and are awaiting final approval from Grafton’s Plan Commission.
The village also put together a comprehensive map of where there is available parking, and for any kind of larger event, the Falluccas will work with other nearby businesses that aren’t open during those hours for overfill. And if there is anything larger such as a wedding, they’ll work with local hotels to provide some kind of shuttle service.
“We acknowledge that people might have those concerns, so we’re going to work with the village to make sure that we’re not creating any further issues,” Nick Fallucca said, adding that there are well over 100 parking spots in the downtown area.
The two hope to open the space at the end of this year.