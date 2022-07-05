Historic Hotel Grafton sold to Cedarburg couple

GRAFTON — After carefully and lovingly restoring the historic Hotel Grafton to its original 1892 charm, Kit Keller and Paul Rushing were not just going to hand the keys off to anyone.
Paul Rushing first announced publicly at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Awards event in May that he and Keller had sold the building to Eric and Erica Abrahamson of Cedarburg.
Rushing, who along with Keller received the the chamber’s Outstanding Business Persons award, said there were no two people better suited to oversee the hotel’s care and operations.
The Abrahamsons closed on the property June 1.
“As stewards of this beautiful historic building, we’re delighted that the new owners are very capable, steeped in both the history of the area and the business of well-managed apartments,” Rushing in a press release following the closing.
The hotel’s construction was commissioned in 1889 by Wiskocil & Schutz Architects, who wanted a new 30-room business and tourist hotel for Grafton entrepreneur and businessman Edward Mueller.
The three-story Mueller Hotel was completed in the summer of 1892 in the very center of the vibrant Grafton community, where weekly markets and other social gatherings took place, according to the hotel’s website.
Rushing estimates that the hotel closed around the late 1980s or early 1990s. Ferrante’s restaurant occupied a space in the building, by then known as Hotel Grafton, between 1997 and 2005.
The village of Grafton purchased the hotel in 2008 after it fell into disrepair, and demolition was even considered for a time. Instead, the village sought investors to redesign and renovate it to create 20 apartments — 12 in the original historic section and eight in an addition on the south side.
Rushing, an architect, and Keller were among a group of partners who saw the appeal and importance of bringing the building back to its original stature. They studied photos to try to recreate as authentic a building as possible, but with 21st century amenities.
They removed exterior paint to reveal the original cream city brick and built a replica of the original cupola for the top of the building.
Eric Abrahamson found much to love about the building.
“Not only is Hotel Grafton Apartments in the heart of Grafton, but nothing compares to the intangible quality of this beautifully crafted cream city brick building,” he told the News Graphic. “The historical significance, unmatched architecture, intricate details as well as the high level of craftsmanship led us to know this was a property we would love to add to our portfolio.”
The couple live in Cedarburg, where Erica Abrahamson grew up. But they have developed a special affinity for everything that Grafton has to offer. That includes “the wide variety of shopping, coffee shops and dining options, exceptional events for people of all ages, the strong and well-developed community, and the excellent school district,” Eric Abrahamson said.
He has been in the property management industry since 2008 and appreciates and respects rehabilitation and preservation of historical apartment communities, he said. The couple own and operate a small portfolio of properties in southeastern Wisconsin.
Being the curator of the Hotel Grafton means bearing an important responsibility to those living inside and those around it.
“Our efforts to preserve Hotel Grafton Apartments not only include providing the best quality living for residents but perpetuating the charm and cohesive character of the neighborhood,” Abrahamson said.