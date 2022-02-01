MEQUON — Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee, the in-home care agency that provides senior home care in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Waukesha and Washington counties, announced Thursday its decision to require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
This policy is effective today. While the major hospital systems and physician groups in Milwaukee have implemented similar policies, Home Helpers is the first in-home care company in the Greater Milwaukee area to require all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee owner and CEO Tim Bireley said the decision had been building for months as the agency encouraged its team members to voluntarily get vaccinated.
“We are taking care of community members who are highly vulnerable and often immune-compromised, and we absolutely must require our staff to be vaccinated. It is the right thing to do,” Bireley said.
In preparing for its decision, Home Helpers educated its staff on the available vaccinations and relevant information being disseminated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This educational approach had a positive lift on the agency’s vaccination rate as it was nearly 85% by the end of 2021.
Bireley said Home Helpers received a rising number of requests from clients specifying they wanted only vaccinated caregivers. Additionally, several key senior living communities announced changes to their policies, requiring vaccinations for all who work with residents within their communities.
“We provide exceptional help for aging loved ones across Greater Milwaukee, and we’ve navigated the COVID pandemic with the health of both our clients and caregivers in mind,” Bireley said last Thursday. “Starting next week, Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee will be a fully vaccinated home care agency.”
For more information on Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee, call 262-214-6941 or visit homehelpershomecare.com/milwaukee.