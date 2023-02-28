MEQUON — Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee, which is headquartered in Mequon, announced recently that it received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care — Leader in Experience Award from Home Care Pulse (HCP), the leading firm in experience management for home care. This is the fifth consecutive year Home Helpers has earned this prestigious recognition — and the only company in the greater Milwaukee area to achieve this.
The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee is now recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program, according to a company press release.
“This accomplishment demonstrates Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee’s long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement,” according to the press release.
To qualify for this award, 10% of Home Helpers clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by HCP.
Over a 12-month period, Home Helpers received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Home Helpers management team set goals to reach the highest level of Experience possible, the press release said.
“It’s wonderful to be recognized by our peers and the industry, but the real value of the client and caregiver surveys are the insights we gain on how to improve our business — both for our clients and the caregivers,” said Tim Bireley, owner and CEO of Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee.
The Best of Home Care — Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
“At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” said Todd Austin, president of HCP. “When we see agencies like Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”
To find out more about Home Helpers of Greater Milwaukee, visit www.homehelpershomecare.com/milwaukee or call 262-365-1443.