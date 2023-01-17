MILWAUKEE — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee market had a tumultuous year in 2022. Sales were down 35.2% in December, and 14.5% through the fourth quarter, according to a report released last week. In Ozaukee County, sales dropped 32.2% in December and 21% in the fourth quarter.
According to GMAR President Mike Ruzicka, 2022 was a tale of two markets.
“The first half was a continuation of the pandemic-fueled buying frenzy,” he wrote. “Sales during that period were running slightly behind the same time in 2021 — a record setting year.”
During the second half of the year, interest rates doubled, causing buyers and sellers to tap the brakes on getting into the market and leading to a double-digit sales decline from 2021. “Nonetheless, demand among many buyers did not wane,” Ruzicka said.
Last year saw an annual total of 20,368 sales for the year, the seventh consecutive year that home sales topped 20,000 units.
Ruzicka’s report said that buyer demand is always driven by life changes and household formation, with Millennials and Gen Z serving as current examples. Add to that buyers who recognize interest rates in the 5% to 6% range as historically good, are good credit risks, and have strong employment prospects — and demand should remain strong for years to come.
But the market could not provide enough listings for those looking for a home last year. The 2022 market saw listings decline in 10 of 12 months, according to the report.
“The absence of listings, which has been a drag on the market for years, had two root causes,” Ruzicka said. “First, would-be sellers could not find a place to move into because other would-be sellers were not listing their homes, creating a vicious cycle.'
New listings were down 20.2% in December and down 14.3% for the year. In Ozaukee County, those figures were 20.7% for both December listings and for the entire year. As Ruzicka has cautioned in the past, because of the county’s much smaller housing stock, it does not take a large increase or decrease in sales or listings to create a dramatic percentage shift.
The supply of inventory on hand throughout metro Milwaukee was only enough to satisfy 1.7 months of buyer demand, and if homes with an offer on them are subtracted, that level drops to 0.8 months, according to the report.
The absence of listings can also be attributed to a decline in new homes being built, according to the report. New construction would normally add 3,000 to 4,000 more units to the market annually, but that market segment has been down by 50% for several years.
“In December the market could have used an additional 6,870 units on top of the 2,926 that were sold,” Ruzicka said.
The pressure of high demand on low supply can only be expressed through increasing prices, and that is what the metropolitan market saw last year, he said. Every county in the region saw its average sales price increase by at least 7%.
“Listings are ‘dangerously low’ because if the region does not create additional supply in the form of more single-family and condominium units, thousands of would-be homeowners will be forced into rental units, foregoing the opportunity to build wealth through a home’s equity and all of the other benefits of homeownership,” Ruzicka said. “That will result in problems decades down the road when families do not have enough home equity to tap into for college expenses, to remodel their home or for emergencies.”