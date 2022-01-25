CEDARBURG — For the second year in a row, the Metropolitan Milwaukee real estate market set a new sales record in 2021, with 23,827 total unit sales, according to a report by the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. Only February, September and October were behind 2020, by a total of 315 units.
“2021 also marks the sixth consecutive year of sales above 21,000 units. That is a sure sign of the market’s strength, and induces shudders compared to 2010’s 12,865 total annual sales,” GMAR President Mike Ruzicka said in his report.
And while home sales were strong in Ozaukee County in December, they actually decreased 3.9% last year from 2020.
Ruzicka, a Cedarburg resident, said it is nothing more than the comparatively smaller amount of inventory than other larger counties, like Washington or Milwaukee.
“Because of that, small fluctuations in Ozaukee can have a big impact, it’s nothing to read too much into,” he told the News Graphic. “If we run out of houses, it’s going to show as a decrease in sales.”
He said the schools, public safety and transportation all make Ozaukee County an attractive place to live.
“I would attribute the decrease in sales solely to a lack of inventory, not anything else,” he said.
Around the greater Milwaukee area, sales of properties within the $200,000 and $300,000 range rose 4.6%, while those between $300,000 and $500,000 were up 13.2%.
But by far the leading sales increases, however, were for homes priced between $500,000 and $700,000, with a 53.8% gain.
New listings were down 8.8% in December, but up 6.0% for 2021.
Total listings have been within the 26,000 to 28,000 range annually for a decade, all the while the number of households have grown by 2.1% from 622,087 in 2010 to 635,351 households in 2020, according to the GMAR report.
“The dearth of available units to purchase is the result of too few houses and condos being built since the Great Recession,” Ruzicka said.
In December there was only enough inventory to satisfy 1.9 months of demand, or about seven weeks. Subtract units with an offer, and that figure dropped to 0.7 months. To satisfy the demand Realtors are seeing this winter, the market needs an additional 7,975 units, Ruzicka said.
As a result of the demand, home prices are on the rise, up 10.8% last year in the four-county area and 11.1% in the seven-county southeastern Wisconsin market area.
The outlook for the 2022 market is excellent, but slightly slower than 2021, according to the report. Brokers are expecting the winter and spring markets to be brisk with some listings getting multiple offers, but overall not as intense as last spring.
“The biggest X factor in the real estate market right now appears to be mortgage rates,” Ruzicka said.
Rates are forecast to be in the vicinity of 3.5% in 2022, which is higher than last year and could cause some potential buyers to exit the market.
“Nonetheless, it is an extremely good range historically that buyers should take advantage of as uncertainty over the impact of future inflation on the economy is a concern.,” Ruzicka wrote in his report.