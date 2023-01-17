CEDARBURG — IMT Insurance, a Midwest-based provider of personal and commercial insurance products, recently announced its list of 2023 IMT Gem Agencies, distinguishing The Ladd Agency, LLC as one of the qualifying recipients.
“IMT Insurance is proud to recognize The Ladd Agency, LLC as a high-performing insurance agency within IMT’s six-state territory — (Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin,” according to the press release.
Each year, IMT Insurance awards the Gem distinction to agencies that demonstrate outstanding performance in the areas of rank, growth, loss ratio and profitability. In 2022, The Ladd Agency, LLC was one of the top IMT Insurance agencies to produce a positive premium growth or policy count growth, according to the press release. In addition, The Ladd Agency, LLC also sustained a favorable loss ratio.
“IMT Insurance is proud to partner with The Ladd Agency, LLC. The superior performance and unwavering commitment of independent insurance agencies like The Ladd Agency, LLC enable IMT to continue to live up to its slogan, ‘Be Worry Free!’” according to the press release.
After 30 years being headquartered in Menomonee Falls, The Ladd Agency, LLC recently moved to Echo Plaza in Cedarburg, W63N140 Washington Ave. To learn more, email steve@laddagency.com.