Independence Village approved for autistic living community in Grafton

GRAFTON — Plans for a living community for adults with autism has been approved by the village, paving the way for construction to proceed next year.
The village of Grafton Plan Commission met last week and approved a conditional use permit for Independence Village, Inc., to create a supportive housing complex for autistic adults at 101 Falls Road.
Independence Village’s plans are to convert the first five floors of the former Grafton State Bank building at 101 Falls Road into studio and one-bedroom apartments, for 34 units in total. The sixth and seventh floors that currently house a law firm and an appraisers office will remain commercial, according to plans submitted to the village.
“The applicant is resubmitting a request for conditional use permits for an institutional residential facility at 101 Falls Road known as Independence Village,” Community Development Director Jessica Wolff wrote in a report to the Plan Commission for Tuesday’s meeting. “The project previously obtained conditional use permit approval from the Plan Commission, however, this approval has expired since no activity took place.”
Wolff said after the meeting that the Plan Commission approved the conditional use permit again last week without objection. Some additional items were added to project conditions related to clean-up of the site, so it is maintained in presentable condition through the project’s completion.
“They’re anticipating starting construction in spring 2023 and being done winter of 2024,” Wolff said.
The plan was originally granted CUP approval in May 2021. The recently approved plan shows the same operation plan as last year, with the living facility to include a common area, laundry room and guest bathroom on each residential floor, as well as various services available to building residents.
“The lower level will have a cafeteria, warming kitchen and an office for the onsite manager. The applicant intends to serve four catered evening meals Monday through Thursday for those residents who participate in this service,” According to Wolff’s information report on the permit. “The onsite manager will be available 24/7. Other amenities include an outdoor patio, community garden beds, salon, game room, storage, and other general activity and common areas.”
The facility will need to be certified by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as a residential care apartment complex, or RCAC. There will be supportive staffing in the building 24 hours per day, as well as social and activity programming and referrals for community programming for residents.
Conditional use permits are within the Plan Commission’s purview, and as such no further approval for the permit is required.
Only residents will have access to the residential floors of the building, according to project information.