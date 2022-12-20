MEQUON — Wisconsin Department of Administration officials announced this week that it toured several small businesses in Mequon last month, investing nearly $5 million in businesses in the city.
DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld and Deputy Secretary Chris Patton met with the owners of Let’s Celebrate, a children’s party service provider; Trailside Recreation, a bike shop along the Ozaukee Interurban Trail; and the French bakery North Shore Boulangerie.
The businesses were three of 58 recipients to receive a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grant, part of a $4.7-million investment the state made in Mequon small businesses, according to the DOA press release.
“Investing in our businesses has a positive ripple effect for the entire community, and that was both the intention and the impact of Gov. Evers’ investments,” Blumenfeld said in a DOA press release. “We’ve witnessed it across the state, and we have seen it here in meeting with local business owners right here in Mequon.”
Announced in spring 2021, the Main Street Bounceback Grant program helps small businesses and communities thrive by populating vacant storefronts with new businesses and nonprofits. The press release notes that roughly $100 million has been put into the program, helping more than 6,600 entrepreneurs open and expand new businesses or existing operations.
“The assistance that the Main Street Bounceback Grant provided was greatly appreciated by the business recipients in our area,” Mequon- Thiensville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Schwantes said. “The grant offered the businesses a range of opportunities and support.”
North Shore Boulangerie Owner Gene Webb added that he applauds all levels of government when it comes to restoring local and global economies amidst the COVID pandemic.
“... to halt these interactions and then to restart them is extraordinarily difficult and entails patience and continued support, such as what was seen in the Main Street (Bounceback) initiative,” he said.
Ozaukee County also received a $40 million investment, with $14 million going to small businesses and farms.