THIENSVILLE — Scott Shully has made it clear from the beginning: running his business requires putting the customer first, being present and taking accountability for one’s mistakes in order to grow.
“We always look at ourself as being the backdrop. We are not the show …,” he told the News Graphic. “We’re just there to support you and be there when it is necessary for us to provide you with good food, good service, good beverage and a game plan that is going to be executed in a timely manner.”
That mindset is why Shully’s Cuisine and Events has been synonymous with Thiensville and Milwaukee catering for several decades, something Shully said his 1983-self would have never imagined.
Embracing every moment of the past 40 years, the co-owner and his team are now gearing up to celebrate the business’ anniversary this week.
“It’s something we never expected,” Shully said. “We’ve done so many things to our business … through all the processes that we had to go through, Thiensville was right there to help us through it.”
Classically trained by European chefs, Shully’s culinary skills have been used both locally and overseas. He worked at The English Room, a former classic restaurant in the Pfister Hotel consisting of an all German kitchen before being hired to work for a family who owned numerous restaurants and hotels throughout Switzerland.
He, along with his wife, Beth, who was banquet manager at her aunt and uncle’s restaurant in Milwaukee for several years, combined their unique experiences to start their catering firm.
“It was really just Beth and I starting out in the beginning,” Scott Shully said. “She was an art major, and therefore she had the eye for detail, the eye for color … We just had the knack with Beth’s artistic ability and my culinary ability to just blend those two together and make it a really positive experience for the customer.”
He joked that they only earned $52,000 total sales their very first year, but regardless, it was a start.
“It was sales and then it grew from there and it kept doubling that number, and doubling that number, and doubling that number,” he recalled. “Before you know it, we’re like holy cow, this is a really legitimate business.”
So legitimate, Shully’s was chosen to feed the upper echelon of Rolex during the historic Ryder Cup golf competition in 2021 and was also tasked to cater a private train excursion booked by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his now ex-wife, Melinda, for her birthday.
“We were on the train for seven or eight days, and we cooked them breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Scott Shully said. “It was an experience beyond belief. It was so cool.”
But even more memorable for Scott and Beth Shully was being able to watch their three kids, Nina, Jake and Hadley, bring their youth and enthusiasm to the family business.
“The kids grew up in the business. They saw what mom and dad were doing. They saw the hours that we were putting in and the time that we had to commit to making these events,” Scott Shully said, noting that all three had other careers before they came back to work at the company. “It’s made us such a better company.”
Whether it’s the wide array of buffets, cold hors d’oeuvres or petite sandwiches, Shully’s passionate staff continues to serve thousands of people every year at weddings, charity functions and private gatherings, always creating per the individual and the event.
In fact, the company recently adopted a very simple, but powerful two-word mission statement for its staff: make memories.
Scott Shully said it sets the tone for every situation.
And every event is uniquely different from the next.
“People want different things. They may want a French-themed menu. They want maybe a Mexican-themed menu,” Scott Shully added. “That’s what keeps a lot of our chefs and employees and front office people on their toes because they know that pretty much every event is different. That’s what’s exciting.”
Shully’s Cuisine and Events is located at 146 Green Bay Road, Thiensville. For more information, go to www.shullyscuisine.com.