MEQUON — The very first Jersey Mike’s in Ozaukee County will be coming to the Mequon Pavilions.
The Mequon Planning Commission last week approved a conditional use permit for the sub shop to occupy 1,491 square feet of the space previously occupied by Hong Anh restaurant at 10990 N. Port Washington Road.
The parcel is zoned B-2, which allows for restaurants.
In a letter to the city, the architect for the project, DXU Managing Principal Jeremy Wilmot wrote that the restaurant will seat 32 in the interior dining room and an outdoor patio will seat another 14.
The proposed outdoor seating area is located on the south side of the building. The proposed patio is located adjacent to the building and will include a 3.5-foot-high metal fence around the perimeter, according to the proposal.
The company’s plan showed that the fence would encroach into a portion of a walkway, but city planning staff recommended that the fence be extended to the west end of the building and not onto the sidewalk, and planning commissioners agreed.
Jersey Mike’s will employ 17 workers throughout several shifts, according to Wilmot’s letter. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Planning Commissioner and Alderman Robert Strzelczyk said that he was especially pleased to see the sub shop coming to Mequon, both for the city and for his son, who loves Jersey Mike’s so much, Strzelczyk has to frequently drive him to the New Berlin location.
“I think this space has gone vacant long enough and I’m really glad to see another restaurant come into that space,” he said. “I think the Pavilions is a great space for this type of restaurant.”