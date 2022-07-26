MEQUON - While those who attended Johnson Level & Tool’s 75th anniversary open house July 14 were celebrating the company’s past, they were also looking forward to its future.
Begun as a small wood level manufacturing company, the company is now a global manufacturer of high-quality levels, lasers and measuring tools. It’s part of Hultafors Group in Sweden, which includes Hultafors Tools, CLC, Johnson Level and Tool, Hellberg and Kuny’s, with a goal to meet the demands of professionals in the building and construction industries.
Johnson Level & Tool is an industry leader in spirit levels (bubble levels), lasers and construction measuring, marking and layout tools, according to its website. Founded by George A. Johnson, it was previously located on Jackson Street in Milwaukee. The facility has been in Mequon for 38 years.
At the celebration held at the plant last month, Bob Johnson, former executive vice president/COO, and Bill Johnson, former president/CEO, addressed the guests.
“We hope the celebration puts a smile on your faces,” Bob Johnson said.
His brother, Bill, added, “It’s been a fun ride for us. We’re fortunate to have really good people on board. The legacy we created continues.”
The company’s goal is to engineer accurate, durable, easy-to-use tools that offer excellent value for professional tradesmen. Company President Peter Chatel said the company is looking forward to new avenues.
“The last 75 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate,” Chatel said. “But we aren’t satisfied solely with looking back on our history as a leading level and layout tool brand. We’ve grown from a small wood level manufacturing company into a dominant global manufacturer of high-quality levels, lasers and measuring tools. We are looking to the next 75 years of innovative tools engineered for professionals to work faster, safer and smarter on every job they perform.”
Chantel added, “When Bill and Bob retired four years ago, they sold the company and recruited me to lead. This is the third generation of the family in Mequon. We have 115 employees with a large second shift. The business has doubled; we’re just about out of space.”
He said they produce levels, scales and lasers, electronic layout tools and digital laser measures, all of which makes for “plumb leveling productivity.”
“Our tools are used for site preparation and layout through finished carpentry, landscaping, remodeling and DIY projects,” he said. “Our tools are used in construction layout - parking lots, building, interiors - both residential and commercial.”
Chatel hinted at the company’s American launch of lines of highly innovative and purposefully designed work garments. Both Snickers Workwear and Solid Gear Footwear, already available in the European market, will soon be available at over 40,000 retail outlets across the country.
“We’re really appreciative of Mequon and the community, local government, police and fire. They’re very supportive of our growth. Keeping our employees safe is imperative,” Chatel said. “And we’re glad to be manufacturing and investing in the company and the community.”