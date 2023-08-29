MEQUON — Mitchel Klopp fell into coaching.
A long-time athlete, Klopp played for the men’s hockey team at Concordia University Wisconsin.
He understood the importance of exercise and strength training from both an athletic and academic mindset, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Concordia University Wisconsin and obtaining his master’s in organizational leadership and administration at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“The original plan was to be a university strength coach, and I was a graduate assistant at Concordia before interning at UW-Milwaukee,” Klopp said.
When COVID-19 struck around that time, Klopp began job hunting, but the entry positions needed to take him toward that career inevitably disappeared. That’s when he fell back on his hobby: CrossFit. Klopp had interned at a CrossFit gym for a few years and was familiar with the ins and outs of the sport.
“I thought, in the back of my head, there was always a possibility of maybe one day I’ll have my own gym,” Klopp said.
But it never became a serious consideration until a few years ago, when circumstances changed and Klopp observed a growing need for a community.
Klopp began working at a gym in Mequon and became the general manager, overseeing class schedules and training, running the facility and its daily operations.
After five years, the gym closed its doors, but Klopp saw a need for its members to continue the workouts and keep their growing community. So he connected with an investor who saw the potential as well and developed CrossFit Woolly Mammoth.
CFWM officially got its CrossFit affiliate Aug. 4, 2022 and opened its doors on Sept. 26 at the Spur 16 Development, 6400 W. Mequon Road in Mequon.
It offers memberships for limited and unlimited access to classes, discounts for military and first responders, Olympic lifting, youth classes and personal training. A free Foundations consultation can be scheduled, during which those interested can ask any questions, talk about goals and find a plan that works best for their time and lifestyle.
CrossFit is a lifestyle of varied functional movement and high intensity exercise and sound nutrition. CFWM varies its daily workouts and focuses on rigorous yet paced sessions.
“You’re always staying consistent on a couple things like warm up, strength training and the workout of the day, but everything in between is always fluctuating so you don’t get bored or plateau,” Klopp said.
“One thing that I have taken most of my pride on and how I’ve been able to build the community,” he said. “I’m a personable human being who cares about every individual that comes onto the floor.”
Klopp’s big, Irish family mentality spills into his gym. He lives on loyalty and a standard of excellence, tailored to each member’s personal goals.
“Mitch is consistent,” said gym member Crystal Prom. “He knows that community is important and works really hard to build a good community here.”
Besides a healthier way of life, the crew at CFWM acts as family and holds one another accountable in the best ways.
“It’s definitely intimidating at first, but once you get to know people and realize that there’s tons of different ability levels and personalities and body types that come, it’s much better,” said Prom. “Give it a while. Keep coming back.”
Klopp takes great satisfaction in helping clients create personal fitness goals and work hard to achieve them.
“I’ve programmed for facilities and people for a while and whether it’s a weight goal or a personal best on a specific lift, you see those goal numbers go up and people meeting what they set out to do,” he said.
But more than simply meeting personal goals, Klopp’s most proud of the camaraderie that develops among members.
“You see people come through day in and day out, and they make connections inside of the gym, then an engineer that would never have met somebody that just moved here from Idaho, and now they’re hanging out on the weekends.”
“I’ve been part of the CrossFit community for six years, and three of those were under Mitch’s coaching,” said CFWM member Max Gomeniouk. “CrossFit changed my life and I truly embrace the lifestyle and methodology behind it. CFWM and its members keep me accountable and help me grow every day. Having my wife, Lucy, working out alongside me is a huge bonus, and two of our older kids participate in the Little Woollies program (CrossFit Kids). This is the best hour of my day!”
The hard work is paying off. As CFWM will celebrate its one-year anniversary in September, Klopp sits back and watches clients file in for the upcoming class and muses on the upcoming one-year anniversary of the gym.
“Over the past year, I’ve learned a lot and struggled a decent amount, but came out now knowing a little bit of everything,” Klopp said.
CFWM is a family. Those who sweat and train together, stay together. Klopp makes sure of that, he said.
For more information, email cfwoollymammothinfo@gmail.com or visit www.crossfitwoollymammoth.com. Drop-ins are always welcome.