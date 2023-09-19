GRAFTON — The K Komfort family celebrated its 16th anniversary in business in Grafton at the end of August. The day was chosen to celebrate what would have been the birthday ofthe family’s late grandfather.
The family moved to the United States from Belarus 19 years ago, and in 2007, started its full-service heating, air conditioning and air quality contractor business.
Today it has 50 employees, including certified technicians and engineers, some ofw hom have over 25 years of experience.
In celebration of its anniversary, management held a picnic in Lime Kiln Park Aug. 31. Entertainment was provided by Joe 2.0, an electrified string quartet (two violins, a viola, a cello and drums). The lead singer is the original Cheap Trick lead singer, Xeno.