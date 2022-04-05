MILWAUKEE — Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises and The House of Harley-Davidson last week announced a partnership to continue elevating The House of Harley’s iconic status in the Midwest and across the United States.
Kacmarcik Enterprises, led by company Chairman and CEO Jim Kacmarcik, is a portfolio of companies in the industrial, automotive, sports, entertainment and philanthropic sectors. The House of Harley-Davidson is Milwaukee’s largest premier dealership and one of the largest dealerships in the country. It is home to Milwaukee’s very first H.O.G. chapter, whose members include Willie G., Bill Davidson and Steve Piehl, the founder of Harley Owners Group.
Kacmarcik Enterprises has acquired a financial and operating interest in the business.
“We are pleased to partner with The House of Harley and its team of industry-leading professionals to participate in this iconic lifestyle brand,” Kacmarcik said. “We are optimistic about the growth prospects for the company and look forward to building on the long history and tradition of enthusiasts visiting our dealership and city.” Led by Jeff Binkert, House of Harley-Davidson’s president and owner, the dealership has earned more awards from Harley-Davidson than any dealership in the world.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
“We are very proud to partner with an esteemed organization such as Jim’s,” Binkert said. “We know their amazing people share our focus on great customer experiences and community involvement.' Kacmarcik Enterprises is a portfolio of companies in the industrial, automotive, sports, entertainment and philanthropy sectors, all of which are committed to the collective goal of positively impacting a million lives annually.