MILWAUKEE — Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises has partnered up with Bear Development to purchase an 11-acre parcel from Marquette University to develop into a sports and entertainment district dubbed the Iron District.
Plans for the comprehensive district include the development of a stadium, which will be home to a professional soccer club; an indoor concert venue; a full-service hotel; multi-family residential housing; retail; and food and beverage elements.
The parcel, which will be master developed by Kenosha-based Bear Development, is bordered by North Sixth Street to the east, Michigan Street to the north, and the 794/I-43 interchange to the east and south.
Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater is serving as the lead design and architecture partner for the project.
The centerpiece of the proposed district is an 8,000-seat-stadium serving as the home to the highest level of professional soccer in the state of Wisconsin and as the home competition field for Marquette men’s and women’s soccer and lacrosse teams, according to a press release.
The stadium will also host community events, recreational programming and other athletic uses. The field, which features a premium, synthetic turf surface, will be used from March through November, hosting approximately 200 events. A professional soccer league affiliation will be announced soon.
“Milwaukee is one of the great sports cities in the United States, and we are excited to bring professional outdoor soccer to the community,” said Jim Kacmarcik, chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises, and the lead owner of Forward Madison FC, Madison’s USL League One franchise. “The beauty of soccer is that all across the world, communities rally behind their city’s club to support the players, the team and each other.”
Adjacent to the soccer facility will be a state-of-the-art 3,500-person indoor concert venue operated by one of the world’s premier concert promoters and the Pabst Theater Group in partnership with Kacmarcik Enterprises. The facility will host national touring acts 80-to-100 nights a year and more than 300 events a year in total.
Directly attached to the indoor concert venue will be a full-service, 140-room hotel with downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan views. Plans for the upscale hotel, owned by Bear Development, will feature a full-service bar and restaurant overlooking the soccer stadium and will be a convenient amenity for concert and stadium visitors.
Additionally, the western edge of the parcel will feature 99 multi-family housing units, which will provide a unique living experience as part of the broader sports and entertainment district. The project is scheduled to break ground later this year, with the stadium and entertainment elements projected to open in Spring 2024.
“We are thrilled to work with the city of Milwaukee and other community partners to transform a long-dormant site into a vibrant sports and entertainment district, furthering opportunities to live, work and play downtown,” said S.R. Mills, Bear Development CEO.
The sports and entertainment district expects to create hundreds of new jobs in the community and draw a million visitors annually, according to the press release.
All stakeholders involved in the project have remained aligned on maintaining the heritage of Marquette University and its long-term strategic plans, according to the press release.