GRAFTON — Kacmarcik Enterprises recently announced the formation of a leadership team that is responsible for directing the organization’s portfolio of companies in the industrial, human performance and social impact and consumer sectors.
Kacmarcik Enterprises is a newly formed organization consisting of prominent businesses including Kapco Metal Stamping, Advanced Coatings Inc., House of Harley Davidson, Forward Madison FC, Speedkore Performance Group, Given Entertainment, and a variety of high-impact philanthropic initiatives, including Camp Hometown Heroes and Power of Humans.
The Kacmarcik Enterprises leadership team is led by chairman and chief executive officer Jim Kacmarcik. Other members of the leadership team include Hani Malek, group president, industrial; Gretchen Jameson, Ed.D., group president, human performance and social impact; Sean Cummings, group president, consumer; Angela Bonovich, vice president of marketing; and Kristin Reilly, chief financial officer.
The formation of Kacmarcik Enterprises is aimed at helping each individual business become best-inclass with a shared mission and vision of growth and innovation. Additionally, each business within the portfolio has built-in synergy in their goal to positively impact the lives of one million people annually.
“People are our priority, and through our work at Kacmarcik Enterprises, we want to help every person in our organization and in our community become the very best versions of themselves,” Kacmarcik said. “To meet that mission, it takes outstanding people and effective leadership, and we are fortunate to have Hani, Gretchen, Sean, Angela and Kristin on board to help guide our work into the future.”
Bonovich’s promotion to vice president of marketing comes after four successful years of extensive marketing leadership for all Kacmarcik Enterprises businesses. During that time, Bonovich has led all strategic marketing and communications activities while implementing robust internal and external strategies to grow and strengthen each brand.
Meanwhile, Reilly joins Kacmarcik Enterprises after serving in CFO and executive leadership roles in the automation, mining, and diversified manufacturing industries.
Kapco wins a Manufacturer of the Year Award
MILWAUKEE — Kapco Metal Stamping in Grafton was among seven Wisconsin companies who were winners of the prestigious Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards for outstanding achievements in manufacturing. The winners were announced May 19 at a black-tie banquet honoring the 26 finalists.
Kapco won in the Creativity and Community Commitment category.
The annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards program recognizes Wisconsin companies that are dedicated to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities, according to an organization press release.
The industry employs nearly 500,000 Wisconsinites and contributes more than $63 billion annually to the economy.
“Manufacturing is the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy. It not only sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers and contributes billions to our economic growth, it also provides the tools and technology that ensure Wisconsin is a leader in innovation,” said Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce President and CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their immense impact on the state. Wisconsin manufacturing is what drives us into the future.”