Kacmarcik Enterprises in Grafton had a busy week of announcements last week. It announced on Wednesday - in partnership Milwaukee Pro Soccer and the United Soccer League - that they were making Milwaukee home of the newest expansion franchise in the United Soccer League Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States.
The agreement marks a major step forward to bring professional soccer to Milwaukee, and a significant vote of support for Iron District MKE, the transformative sports and entertainment district announced earlier this year by Kacmarcik Enterprises and Bear Development. Iron District MKE will include a new 8,000-seat stadium that will serve as the home stadium for the USL Championship franchise starting in 2025.
“This is an announcement we’ve been working towards behind the scenes for years, and I’m thrilled to bring high-level professional soccer to the city of Milwaukee,” said Jim Kacmarcik, chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises, which owns the rights to the USL Championship franchise. “Major cities have professional soccer clubs, and we’re proud to deliver that to Milwaukee - a premier sports city with a rich soccer culture that runs deep throughout our community.”
The USL Championship is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as the nation’s Division II professional league. The league boasts 27 clubs in major metropolitan markets, including Miami, San Diego, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Detroit and Indianapolis.
Center for Human Performance
On Thursday, Kacmarcik Enterprises announced the launch of its Center for Human Performance, with the aim of transforming the lives of individuals, groups and organizations through well-being and learning initiatives that make each person’s potential possible, according to a company press release.
The center’s vision is to provide a better world where people can “pursue their best life toward the common good,” the press release said.
The center will provide opportunities through learning that accelerates performance, boosts well-being and equips people to achieve their best future, at work and in life, according to the press release.
KCHP’s first priority is to employees of Kacmarcik Enterprises, which includes industrial and manufacturing, consumer and human performance and social impact. But the center is also open to the public.
“The Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance is a complete rethinking of how we take care of our people and our community personally and professionally, and make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” Kacmarcik said. “KCHP is uniquely positioned to provide people with education, growth and development opportunities that fit them at an individualized level.”
In addition to Kacmarcik, KCHP is led by Gretchen Jameson Ed.D., chief learning officer for KCHP and group president for Kacmarcik Enterprises’ Human Performance and Social Impact Division, which includes support of a variety of philanthropic 501(c)(3) organizations.
In addition to KCHP’s focus on the Kacmarcik Enterprises family of companies and the organization’s more than 700 employees, Jameson and KCHP will partner with local and regional entities; early-stage collaborations with Cardinal Stritch University, the player development department at the Green Bay Packers, Lutheran Social Services and Bucks Gaming, a division of the Milwaukee Bucks, represent the partnership vision KCHP believes is critical for success.
Those initial partnerships have been struck, Jameson said, because of KCHP’s unique, person-centered approach to learning and behavioral change.