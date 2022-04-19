MADISON — Kapco Inc. is one of 26 Wisconsin manufacturers who have been named finalists for the 33rd Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards.
According to a news release, the finalists were selected because they “showcase the strength and vibrancy of the manufacturing sector that sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers.”
The release states that manufacturing contributes more than $63 billion to the state’s economy and makes up almost 20% of the state’s gross domestic product.
Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size: Small Category (1-99 employees); Medium Category (100-249 employees); Large Category (250-499 employees); and Mega Category (500-plus employees).
Kapco Inc. of Grafton is a leader in manufacturing solutions, including metal stamping, fabrication, tool and die, robotic and manual welding, machining and more for a variety of manufacturers.
Kapco is competing in the mega category against Hydrite Chemical Co of Brookfield; Eaton Corporation of Menomonee Falls; Amcor Flexibles North America of Oshkosh; Brakebush Brothers Inc. of Westfield; ETE Reman of Milwaukee; Green Bay Packaging Inc. of Green Bay; and Mercury Marine of Fond du Lac.
Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com.