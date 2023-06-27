PORT WASHINGTON — Kickhaefer Manufacturing Company, “KMC,” headquartered in Port Washington, is celebrating 115 years in business this year.
Edward A. Kickhaefer started the company in 1908 as a small metal stamping and die-making shop on Milwaukee’s south side. The company continues, as they did from the start, to serve a variety of the top best-known original equipment manufacturers worldwide.
KMC remained in Milwaukee until 1964, when the need for additional space took the company north of Milwaukee to Grafton, where a new plant was built. It was a premier employer in Ozaukee County at the time, according to a company press release.
Continued growth brought KMC north again, this time to Port Washington, where it was able to double its manufacturing capacity. It has continued to be a key employer in the community for over 45 years. Today, KMC has over 300 employees across their four plants in Port Washington, Fredonia and Milwaukee, with over 250,000 square feet of total manufacturing space. KMC specializes in engineered manufactured metal stampings and fabrications for multiple industries that include automotive, commercial, agricultural and construction equipment, on-highway trucking and more. It also sells standard catalog parts through its distribution channels.
“Throughout the continued growth and expansion, KMC has remained true to their core values of quality and service,” said KMC President/CEO Gerry Schwarz. “We have the manufacturing flexibility, quality, leadership and commitment to engage our OEM customers wherever they are in the development process or life cycle of their product.”
He said that the company has had the good fortune of working with several of its customers for decades.
“KMC is always willing to work with our engineering group to help make our designs not only possible, but practical,” said a spokesperson for a client in the construction equipment industry. “Great relationship and consistently provides the right part, at the right time, with exceptional quality. Glad to be a partner of KMC.”
Another customer, to whom KMC provides complex welded assemblies shared the following: “From small clips to larger complex weld assemblies, KMC has been an invaluable partner with our company for many years.”
KMC Director of Business Development Matt Stefanski said he sees the commitment and hard work their internal teams put toward their customers.
Schwarz said that when their management team took over in 2008, KMC had been a third-generation family-run company for 100 years, with a strong commitment to employee success. He said they have continued that through employee development and training programs.
“As a company, we recognize and celebrate employee anniversaries, because they are important, but also because they are impressive,” he said. “Within the last year, we’ve celebrated three employees for dedicating 50 or more years to KMC.”
Dee Dee Bruss is one of those loyal employees. She said the many opportunities and access to continue improvements made it an easy place to work.
Through the Main Street Capital College Fund, KMC offers employees and their children the opportunity to apply for continuing education scholarships. It also supports a number of local high school and college students through youth apprenticeship, summer work or internships and scholarships.
“Promoting manufacturing as a career path and being able to offer students these incentives is something we are proud to be able to provide,” said KMC Human Resources Director Heidi Hellesen.
“As we celebrate being in business for 115 years, we look back and see all the challenges businesses, and particularly manufacturers, have experienced over the decades. We are grateful for the continued success and to our customers and employees that have helped us achieve this milestone,” Schwarz said. “We don’t anticipate stopping anytime soon, we are committed to continued growth across all of our manufacturing operations and to expand services to our customers.”