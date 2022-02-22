CEDARBURG — Buying a car might be one of life’s hardest decisions. Make? Model? New or used? How much to spend?
As if that weren’t enough, local dealers report that COVID and inflation have made that decision even harder.
“Inflation is something we just can’t avoid,” said Grant Sommer, general manager at Sommer’s Automotive in Mequon.
Add to that the pandemic that has kept buyers home, along with a shortage of new vehicles available for purchase and difficulty for manufacturers to obtain computer chips, and the result is a perfect storm.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
A big problem starts with the manufacturer. New car options rely on computer chips for operation of features and packages.
“Features like detecting a blind spot,” said Kevin Beckmann, auto salesperson of 5 Corners Dodge Chrysler Jeep & Ram Truck in Cedarburg. “Customers will go without a package if it means they can find the car they want.”
He said customers have been known to wait two to six months, even longer, to get what they want.
While most local car lots might look like ghost towns, dealers say that’s really not the whole story.
“A lot of our customers are shopping online to find vehicles,” said Dale Mayr, general sales manager at Newman Chevrolet in Cedarburg. “They already have in mind what they’re looking for, and what area dealerships have available. We have both local and out-of-state buyers searching inventories, even watching to see what we’ve ordered and what will soon be arriving at the dealership. We’ll sell cars before they even hit the lot.”
He said customers are willing to wait more than three months to a year to take delivery of their new cars.
“We’re selling a lot more this year than last year. It’s different, kind of like the real estate market,” Mayr said.
Sommer reports that the Mequon dealership is doing very well on the sale of new cars.
“Customers are ordering ahead and waiting for them. It’s definitely a different market,” he said. ”We lock in a trade-in value for their used car, then they drive the trade-in until the new car arrives. It’s a new way of doing business that we find has been working out well.”
He added that trade-in values are way up and interest rates have been staying fairly consistent so far.
Local dealerships are of different minds about the sale of used cars.
“Sales have been messed up for quite a while,” Beckmann said.
At his dealership, used car sales have stagnated, while Sommer said used car sales are as good as they’ve ever been.
Mayr said prices on pre-owned have gone up substantially.
“I’m telling customers it makes sense to buy new,” he said. “Prices are almost as high for used cars as new ones. Plus with a new car you get a warranty.”
Whether you’re buying used or new, half of the fun (right now, that’s probably most of the fun) is visiting car lots and kicking a few tires. But if you can’t kick tires, you can always exercise your fingers as you search the Internet for the perfect ride.