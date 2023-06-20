CEDARBURG — It all started out with an outboard motor. E. Carl Kiekhaefer was right out of college when he received his first patents. He went on to earn more than 200 in his lifetime.
After short-term employment at Nash Motors and Evinrude Motors and 11 years at Stearn Magnetic in Milwaukee, in the late 1930s the young entrepreneur purchased a factory in Cedarburg. He originally intended to produce separators for the area’s dairy industry.
Instead, the company’s first product was outboard boat engines.
Thor, as the outboards were called to evoke images of the God of Thunder, were produced for Montgomery Ward. Kiekhaefer described the outboard as “A motor heavy enough to drive your boat, regardless of wind, weeds, waves and weight.”
They eventually carried the Kiekhaefer brand. Kiekhaefer Mercury, which eventually became Mercury Marine, would eventually become one of Cedarburg’s largest employers.
During World War II, the government issued an order prohibiting the manufacture of leisure products from using aluminum, bringing production of outboards to a halt.
Kiekhaefer developed a two-man chainsaw to be used by the military to clear forests for military equipment. He also designed and manufactured two-cylinder radio-controlled drones (with an 8-foot wingspan) that were used by the U.S. Army Air Corps to target enemy aircraft. These drones were tested in an airfield located along Wauwatosa Road, near where Westlawn Elementary School is now located.
“Many of the residents near the airstrip recall hearing the drones being tested,” said Museum Director Joel Willems.
Kiekhaefer’s need for speed eventually led him to become involved in racing – boats, snowmobiles and Nascar – to promote his boat motor company. In 1955, Team Mercury introduced its Chrysler 300 touring sedans. These cars amassed a 60-percent win record and won the team many trophies. The Kiekhaefer team was the first to wear matching uniforms and paint their trucks to match the cars they carried.
The Kiekhaefer Mercury Marine exhibit at the Cedarburg History Museum in Cedarburg features samples of the outboard motors, a part of a drone and a twoman saw. Also on display are family photos, family wedding dresses, toys and dolls, artifacts and stories loaned by former employees and their families. One display depicts the company’s involvement in Cedarburg’s annual Drum & Bugle Festival in the mid-1950s.
The Cedarburg History Museum, N58W6194 Columbia Road, will house the Kiekhaefer Mercury Marine exhibit through October 2023. For more information, visit www.cedarburghm.org.