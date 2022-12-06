Knodl receives ‘Friend of Grocers’ Award

GERMANTOWN — State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, was presented with the “Friend of Grocers” award from the Wisconsin Grocers Association. The award was presented to Rep. Knodl at Sendik’s Food Market in Germantown.
The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on the WGA’s Legislative Report Card — an extensive study of all legislators’ performance in the 2021-22 Legislative Session. Lawmakers are graded according to their actions on certain issues that are especially important to the grocery industry, including: alcohol pickup and delivery, personal property tax repeal and several other key business issues.
This is the fifth Friend of Grocers award Knodl has received.
“Representative Knodl has been a strong advocate for all small businesses through his efforts to repeal the personal property tax,” said Mike Semmann, WGA VP of government affairs. “In addition, specific to the grocery industry, Rep. Knodl supported legislation that would reform Wisconsin’s unemployment trust, and strengthen retail theft statutes. These are key issues for the association, and we appreciate Rep. Knodl’s leadership.”