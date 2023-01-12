MADISON — State Rep. Dan Knodl. R-Germantown, and state Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, announced Tuesday that they will be reintroducing legislation to eliminate the personal property tax in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s tax on personal property requires certain businesses to pay taxes on assets such as furniture , equipment and boats. “Now more than ever, it is time to end the personal property tax in Wisconsin,” Knodl said. “Our small businesses are struggling to stay open and find employees, yet they continue to find themselves diverting their attention to the complicated task of complying with this burdensome tax. At the same time, municipalities often find themselves spending more resources to administer this tax than they end up collecting in revenue. There is absolutely no reason for this tax to exist anymore, and the time has come to bring it to the swift end it deserves.”
When Republicans held the State Legislature and the governor’s office in 2017, they scaled back the personal property tax to exclude machines and tools, but they stopped short of eliminating the tax entirely at the time. Other items exempt from the personal property tax include computers, motor vehicles and aircraft and livestock.
One concern with the proposal is that many local municipalities rely on the revenue collected from personal property taxes. Under Knodl and Stroebel’s proposed legislation, the state would reimburse local governments for any lost revenue.
James Mietus, a research assistant in Knodl’s office said that the most recent Wisconsin Department of Revenue estimates show that eliminating personal property taxes and increasing state aid payments for reimbursement could cost about $190 million. Mietus said that $202 million was set aside in the last budget and they expect it would be a little higher in the next budget cycle.
“This bill is a win-win for businesses and local governments,” Stroebel said. “All of our neighboring states recognized this and have already eliminated the personal property tax in their jurisdictions.”
Knodl and Stroebel introduced a similar bill in 2021. It passed both houses of the state Legislature with bipartisan support before being vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.
Evers said at the time that he was vetoing it because he objected to the “unusual and haphazard process” by which the Legislature pursued repealing personal property taxes. He said the biggest concern is that it didn’t address the possible effect the bill could have on the state’s utility taxes.
State Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, said she supports repealing the personal property tax, but had not had time to review the latest bill.
“I will be speaking with my constituents, colleagues and stakeholders about this bill, and I look forward to a public hearing where questions can be asked and amendments offered to ensure we can finally repeal the personal property tax in a thought way without any unintended consequences,” Andraca said.