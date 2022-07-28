GRAFTON - The last remnant of the once-sprawling Kohlwey Farm in Grafton could soon be gone.
The 4-acre Kohlwey farmstead itself, including the farmhouse and outbuildings, is closer to becoming part of the massive Stonewall Farms development being built at the corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road after the Grafton Plan Commission Monday recommended rezoning it.
According to information provided to the Plan Commission, when the Kohlwey farm was annexed and rezoned in 2021, the Kohlwey family intended to retain it. Developer Bob Tillmann created a separate lot and it was zoned single family.
Since then, the Kohlwey family has decided to sell the farmstead to the developer. The land will now be incorporated into The Glen at Stonewall Farms condominium development.
The entire development will encompass about 180 acres and include 350 homes and 88 condominiums. Work on the infrastructure, such as sewer and water connections for the development, is currently underway.
The first phase of construction will include 46 single-family homes.