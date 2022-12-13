Ladd Agency relocates to Echo Plaza

CEDARBURG - The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the relocation of The Ladd Agency, owned by Steve Ladd, to Echo Plaza in Cedarburg.
The Ladd Agency offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance coverage to cater specifically to client’s individual needs. Ladd has been in the insurance industry for 30 years, and grew up in Cedarburg.
Pictured cutting the ribbon are Steve and Jodie Ladd and, from left, Chamber Ambassador Dawn DeGeorge, Chamber Executive Director Maggie Dobson and Chamber Ambassador Mark Gierach.