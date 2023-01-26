CEDARBURG - Lasata Heights Senior Apartments recently finished renovating 24 apartments.
Lasata Heights is a 60-unit apartment building for independent seniors over age 62. It is a part of Ozaukee County’s Lasata Senior Living Campus, W76N677 N. Wauwatosa Road in Cedarburg, which also includes Lasata Care Center, a rehabilitation and skilled care nursing facility, and Lasata Crossings, a residential care apartment complex assisted living facility.
Renovations on the 24 apartments began last spring, said Director of Heights Senior Apartments Kristen Sonnenberg. The other 36 apartments had also been renovated over time since 2014.
The apartments got new flooring, cabinetry, fixtures, walk-in showers, new appliances, and several of the units had washers and dryers added as well as ceiling fans in bedrooms and living rooms.
Sonnenberg said for any of the apartments that were occupied, the tenants were temporarily moved to a neighboring apartment within the building during the duration of the apartment remodel.
“Tenants have been wonderful through the remodeling process,” Sonnenberg said. “Bobbi Meeks, one of our tenants that had to temporarily move during the remodel said, ‘I love my new apartment! The flooring, faucets, extra storage, added lighting, ceiling fans and open concept are beautiful.’”
The campus received a Community Development Block Grant from the state of Wisconsin in 2022 that funded the remaining 24 apartments that needed to be renovated.
“It is exciting to be able to offer current and future tenants an updated apartment,” Sonnenberg said. “We are thankful for Ozaukee County’s continued commitment to our campus and seniors.”
Sonnenberg said they are now working on updating the common areas by adding new furniture, carpet and painting throughout the facility.