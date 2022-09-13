MEQUON - There’s a new way to party in Mequon!
Whether it’s an at-home party or a party in Let’s Celebrate’s spacious venue, owner Kim Angeli and Party Designer/Stylist Gretchen Reiland will make entertaining easy.
Let’s Celebrate offers a space for hosting birthday parties, sleep-overs, baby and bridal showers, family gatherings, classes, meetings, pop-up shops and workshops, themed to clients’ wishes, without all the clean-up afterward.
The party crew, teenagers Melina and Mason Angeli, are on hand to help at events.
Let’s Celebrate’s first event, scheduled to take place this month, will boast a “Harry Potter” theme.
Angeli had been arranging parties on location while working full-time, when she realized she needed a change.
“I was working in a corporate human relations job until last year,” Angeli said. When she became “pandemic-tainted at work, I needed stress relief. I was happy to pull the trigger and open Let’s Celebrate.”
The 900-square-foot space can be tailored to fit the style or theme of any event. It includes a party room furnished with tables and chairs, a prep kitchen and technology (WiFi, TV, music, lights and more). The projection screens offer interactive games and photo opportunities. A parents’ lounge lets parents be on-site with their younger children.
“It lets parents be present,” Angeli said.
Additionally, Angeli and Reiland can take events on the road to clients’ homes, all themed to clients’ wishes. And yes, the Let’s Celebrate crew will clean up after.
A prep kitchen with refrigerator is available for clients’ use or food can be ordered in. Services include decorating, full event planning, rentable items like tables and chairs, balloons and more. A lemonade table, candy table and photo booth backdrop are all separate rentable items.
“Our goal is to help families create lifelong memories by celebrating their loved ones,” Angeli said.
Let’s Celebrate is located at 11122-A N. Cedarburg Road, on the lower, river level in the Riversite Center. For more information, visit letscelebrate.party, email info@letscelebrate.party or call 262-478-9277.