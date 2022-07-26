CEDARBURG — Linden Investment Advisors of Cedarburg announced that it is now offering a Risk Mitigation Strategy (RMS) to investors. The strategy aims to help investors stay invested during volatile markets was recently announced by Linden Investment Advisors of Cedarburg Wisconsin.
“We are very enthusiastic about bringing this strategy to investors,” said William Bauerband, president of The Linden Group, LLC, and senior wealth adviser of Linden Investment Advisors. “During the last few years, many investors have found it hard to stay in the market as downside volatility has increased. When times are tough, investors want to limit their losses, but when you’re investing, giving in to fear is often a losing strategy.”
Bauerband said that the RMS seeks to help investors mitigate downside, while aiming for upside growth of their invested capital.
“By setting expectations upfront based on a clients Personal Risk Tolerance using, investors have a better idea of what to expect in performance from a particular portfolio allocation.” he said.