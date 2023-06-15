GRAFTON — Family Sharing of Ozaukee County was the recipient of a joint donation from Julie DeLeeuw, owner of Julie’s Blue Ribbon Cookies, and Dennis Krings, owner of Cedarburg Auto Repair & Services.
Both businesses donated $2,500 each for a total of $5,000 to be applied to a new truck for Family Sharing.
Cedarburg Auto Repair & Service, Inc. of Cedarburg offers auto and light truck maintenance and repair services, including front alignment, suspension, brakes, tires, emissions, electrical, fuel systems, belts/hoses and more.
Julie’s Blue Ribbon Cookies is a homemade specialty cookie and dessert company that creates and delivers the best taste and presentation. The unique flavors are accentuated by the incredible quality of all natural ingredients used. The recipes have been refined for over 25 years. DeLeeuw’s cookies can be bought at most summer farmer’s markets in the area.
If you or anyone you know needs basic food supplies, Family Sharing — the largest and oldest food pantry in Ozaukee County — encourages you to call 262-377-0634. To learn more about Family Sharing, visit www.familysharingozaukee.org and its upscale resale store at 1002 Overland Court in Grafton. All proceeds from the store go to supporting the food pantry.