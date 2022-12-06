PORT WASHINGTON - Port Family Pharmacy, the newest provider of pharmacy and wellness services, announced the official opening of its new location in Port Washington.
Plans and renovations to open the new pharmacy at 1021 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington began in March, after it became clear that the city and surrounding area had a definite need that was not being met, according to a pharmacy press release.
“We are excited and eager to serve the community, and take great pride in offering services that are desperately needed in the area,” said Michael Vineburg, owner of Port Family Pharmacy.
The pharmacy will offer traditional retail prescription services, over-the-counter medications, durable medical equipment and natural supplements, as well as serving individual patients and long term care facilities with medication packaging.
A newly built compounding lab provides custom medications for humans and animals, creating bespoke therapies for every individual and pet. Agreements with a local physician allow for testing and treatment of common diseases like COVID-19, flu and RSV, according to the store announcement.
Staff members will also provide cholesterol and diabetic A1c testing. Wellness consultations with expert pharmacists will address a variety of concerns, from medication and supplement reviews, to bio-identical hormone replacement therapy.
Delivery to the surrounding area and a brand new drive-thru make filling prescriptions convenient and easy.
The Port Family Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sundays.