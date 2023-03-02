Long-vacant Spring Street parcel purchased

CEDARBURG — Things have moved forward on a property at N45W5665 Spring St. in Cedarburg, which has been empty for years after a fire.
The Ozaukee County Board last month authorized the sale of the property to Terrace Realty, which is owned by State Sen. Duey Stroebel, for $8,125.
On June 17, 2009, a fire destroyed the home that was once on the property, which Cedarburg assessment records said it was owned by David and Robert Eggert. The home, which was a loss after the fire, was vacant for months prior to the incident, however, it contained furniture, books and other personal items. At the time the house was valued at $155,500, according to assessment records.
According to the resolution the County Board approved, Ozaukee County paid $837.62 in delinquent taxes. The county treasurer was unable to collect the delinquent taxes, special assessments/charges along with the accrued interest and penalty through an installment or any other measures.
The resolution stated the county treasurer initiated rem foreclosure proceedings in an attempt to recover the delinquent taxes and Ozaukee County was granted ownership of the property via Circuit Court on Aug. 8, 2022.
“The Finance Committee has overseen the management of the delinquent tax parcel and determined that the county treasurer should auction the property to the highest bidder in an ‘as is’ condition,” according to the resolution.
The Finance Committee received a second bid from Matthew and Monica Olson for $5,550.
Stroebel told the News Graphic last week that he isn’t exactly sure what he will do with the property.