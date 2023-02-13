MEQUON - Baird, an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets and private equity firm, announced that Lori Gervais, family wealth advisor, has been named to the Forbes 2023 list of America’s Top Women Advisors.
“Lori Gervais’s appearance on this prestigious national list solidifies her positions among the very best financial advisors in the industry and the country,” said Erik Dahlberg, president of Baird’s Private Wealth Management business. “Lori Gervais excels at delivering the best financial advice and service to her clients and couldn’t be more deserving of this recognition.”
Financial advisors are selected for the Forbes America’s Top Women Advisors list based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.