MEQUON — Many Mequon residents and their family members have expressed how important a locally owned and operated senior living community is to them, according to Matter Development CEO Aaron Matter.
They need look no further, as Lumia Mequon, the 68-unit assisted living space situated on 4.8 acres at 11900 N. Port Washington Road, has officially opened its doors to seniors seeking comfortable, high-quality care.
The brand-new boutique assisted living, memory and specialty care community held its grand opening throughout last week, hosting several events including an assisted living tech showcase, a family block party and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The facility provides personalized care and support for seniors using state-ofthe-art amenities including the Canopy Club Room, an imported Italian pizza oven, a spa and fitness center with equipment specially designed for seniors, and a bocce ball courtyard.
“We want people to feel illuminated. We want to open up the potential of what it means to live in a senior living community,” Matter said Thursday, noting that the goal was to create a space where seniors feel as if they’re stepping into a residential home rather than a nursing home.
Lumia is a joint venture among Three Leaf Partners, Matter’s firm and Koru Health, a Wauwatosa-based senior living company that will operate the new facility. Building upon decades of combined excellence in the senior living industry, the three have partnered to build and operate six senior living communities — including Lumia — across southeast Wisconsin with unmet needs. The partnership also has senior communities in suburbs around Minneapolis.
“Our focus is on delivering quality real estate development projects for our investors that also make a difference in our community. This project accomplishes both of those objectives,” according to Three Leaf President John T. Ford, who added that it’s great to see Lumia not only
from an economic impact, but how it impacts peoples’ lives. “We really appreciate the collaborative nature from the city of Mequon.”
Koru Health President Andy Lange believes what separates Lumia from other facilities is its devoted team striving to remove the stigma associated with nursing homes.
“I can’t begin to boast enough about the talent that is in this room,” Lange told the crowd. “ … Those in the industry understand, people can get away with not doing as good. We’re changing that.”
For more information about Lumia Mequon and what it has to offer, go to https://lumiamequon.com or call 262-235-7229.