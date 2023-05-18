MEQUON — The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce and Ozaukee County Economic Development Corporation are both seeking nominations for their 2023 Business of the Year Awards, which will be presented this fall.
The chamber is also looking for nominations for its citizen of the year, as well as nominees for its Next Generation Leadership Award.
“Please take the time to acknowledge a company and/or an individual that has positively impacted the community through outstanding service and contributions by submitting a nomination form, and encourage friends and colleagues to nominate a business or citizen as well,” according to a city newsletter.
Nomination forms for all three Chamber awards are due June 16 and can be found at https://bit.ly/3BSOhvL.
The deadline for OED nominations for large, medium and small businesses is June 2 and can be submitted to https://bit.ly/3o4BmDE.