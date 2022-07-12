THIENSVILLE — For some, visiting the dentist can be an anxiety inducing experience. For others, it can feel like going through the usual motions without any particularly noteworthy features. Dr. Suzanne Tack is on a mission to incorporate comfort and comprehensive care in her new startup practice, Lux Dental.
Lux Dental, which opened in Thiensville on May 9, has been a dream of Tack’s nearly 14 years in the making. A longtime partner at her former practice in Brookfield, Tack decided she was ready to go out on her own and create an environment that emphasizes self care.
“Self care is kind of a buzzword, but what we are trying to accomplish is having dental care become part of that experience,” Tack said. “There are things that can make it more pleasant that what you’re used to. We want people to walk in and think, ‘Wow, this doesn’t feel like a dental office.’ I want it to feel cosy and welcoming, and I feel that our team really helps put people at ease. We will always know your name, we won’t rush through treatment, and we take the time to explain what we see.”
Lux Dental is currently operating at 108 East Freistadt Road in Thiensville, in a building that doesn’t typically see heavy foot traffic. Now that Lux Dental is open for business, Tack has been pleasantly surprised by the number of walk-ins who have been curious about the new addition.
“Ultimately, we just want to let people know that we are here,” Tack said. “The building that I purchased wasn’t vacant, but there wasn’t a lot going on in that building, so now it is nice to see that there’s something in there when people drive by. We’ve had a lot of people come in who are interested in the changes of the building. We’re continuing to build awareness and we’re ready for new patients.”
After 14 years working as a partner in other practices, Tack simply couldn’t hold off her dream any longer. It took plenty of hard work to reach this point, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I wanted to explore this option because I do not want to have any regrets when I look back,” Tack said. “It was one of those things where everything seemed to keep falling into place. The timing of it really worked out. I would not have been ready for this 14 years ago. I got to take experiences and lessons from all of my years practicing and roll it all together to make something that doesn’t feel like a trip to the dental office.”
Lux Dental is a team of four employees, including Tack. Marketing and branding efforts began earlier this year, including establishing a social media presence, sending out mailers, and utilizing word of mouth. The Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 22 with a sizable turnout.
Although the reception from patients and the community as a whole has been strong, Tack is steadfast in wanting to keep her business intimate in the beginning phases as Lux Dental solidifies its identity.
“When I think about growth, I think we want to stay small intentionally so that we can always provide this kind of care,” Tack said. “I don’t want to grow into a big practice and I don’t want to get to a point where we’re just churning out patients and we seem like a big factory. I always want patients to feel that the people you encounter on your first visit will be the same people you see on your 10th visit. While growth is important, I am looking for controlled growth where we can always provide that quality care.”
Among that care is a strategic partnership with Digital Smile Design, a service that helps analyze a patient’s facial and dental structures through cutting edge videography and digital technology with the goal of designing perfect smiles. Digital Smile Design also provides guidance tools on running a dental practice and how to approach a variety of challenges in the industry. Tack is hopeful that these decisions will be the determining factor in having patients return consistently.
“There are dentists on every corner, but we’re trying to make this experience at Lux a little different,” Tack said. “Patients are our number one priority, and we have the time to treat you with personalized care and make it feel like a different experience at Lux.
“You’re choosing Lux for a reason.”