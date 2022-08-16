Mantel Orthodontics wins an American Institute of Architects Wisconsin award

CEDARBURG - Mantel Orthodontics’ distinctive office on Evergreen Boulevard in Cedarburg was among 12 projects recognized for excellence in architectural design by the 2022 Design Awards program of AIA Wisconsin, the state society of The American Institute of Architects.
Mantel received a 2022 Honor Award. Out of 60 total entries from architects across the state of Wisconsin, four projects were given the Honor Award for overall excellence and eight projects received Merit Awards for distinction in a focused area, according to an AIA Wisconsin press release.
“Located at the outskirts of Cedarburg, a rural town 30 miles north of Milwaukee, this small orthodontics clinic revisits the exhausted typology of conventional medical offices and their introvert, fluorescent-lit ambience,” according to the project description. “The project’s success relies on an architecture that echoes its pastoral setting while avoiding bucolic nostalgia - a crisp, precisely detailed building conveying the ethos of the orthodontist’s own professional work: uncompromising purity, flawless efficiency and rigorous precision.
“Solar studies took into consideration sun angles and the shading of the eastern tree line to maximize natural light and views into the natural landscape while avoiding excessive heat gain as well as visual glare during morning appointments. Stormwater from the building and the site is directed toward a long, extensively vegetated bioswale that runs parallel to the eastern edge of the property and visually merges with the adjacent prairie meadow.”
The design architect for the project was Brian Johnsen, AIA, and Sebastian Schmaling, AIA, LEED AP; the architecture firm was Johnson Schmaling Architects.
A nationally distinguished jury from outside of Wisconsin selected the award-winning projects. Members of the 2022 Design Awards jury were Dr. Bruce Race, FAIA; Kate Schwennsen, FAIA;, and Mark Peters, AIA.
The public is invited to celebrate the honorees at at AIA Wisconsin’s annual Design Awards Gala. For more information and tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3C1XW43.