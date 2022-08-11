Marline’s Creative Ideas to host 50 years in business celebration

CEDARBURG — Marline’s Creative Ideas is celebrating 50 years in business by hosting a reunion for the entire staff and anyone who’s enjoyed shopping the stores through the years.
From pine boughs to silk bows, Christmas ornaments, rubber stamps, lace, furniture and everything in between, Marline’s Creative Ideas was a mainstay of main street in downtown Cedarburg.
Marline McGrew’s empire consisted of 13 different specialty stores that employed hundreds of people and supported a thriving cottage industry of over 300 artists and craftsmen from Wisconsin and around the country.
McGrew credits her success to her ability to recognize a profitable retail trend and her staff of talented workers. Many began as teenagers working after school, while others were skilled housewives with an understanding of interior design, floral arranging and retail management. Young women learned about retail business from McGrew, by assisting with buying and managing stores. A few even ventured out to start their own businesses in the area.
Marline’s 50th Reunion event will be held at the Cedar Creek Park, Area 1 gazebo in Cedarburg from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of sharing stories, photos and memorabilia spanning the lifetime of McGrew’s shops. For more information, visit the McGrew’s reunion Facebook page@marlines50th.