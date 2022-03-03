GRAFTON — The Stonewall Farms development, slated to bring 350 new living units to the village of Grafton, is ready to move into its first phase of home construction.

What a difference a week makes The Stonewall Farms subdivision that was stalled last week due to the sewer plan design, is back on track for the northeast corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road in Grafton.

Last week, the Plan Commission approved a final plat for the first phase of the Stonewall Farms subdivision. That phase includes 41 single-family home lots, to be built on part of the 81-acre property at 4912 Highway 60, commonly called the Kohlwey Farm, at the northeast corner of Highway 60 and Keup Road.

The plat approved by the Plan Commission will move forward to the Village Board for final action before the development can progress. That is expected to occur this month.

“The (final) plat is consistent with the preliminary plat, and with the village’s subdivision ordinance,” Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said during the Plan Commission meeting.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub

Commissioners approved the item unanimously. Generally, the final plat for a subdivision or a phase is approved as a matter of course as long as it is largely consistent with the overall preliminary plat previously approved.

SOUND OFF What do YOU think? Responders are required to sign their names. Please provide a phone number for verification and the community where you live. Your phone number will not be published. Phone: 262-513-2641 Email: soundoff@conleynet.com

The plat map approved for Stonewall Farms’ first phase showed a new road to be built called Kohlwey Drive, branching off of Keup Road shortly north of Highway 60. That road will run northeast from Keup Road with the 41 first-phase lots along it.

The plan also showed two outlots, which will be used for stormwater management space.

The preliminary plat for the whole 81-acre Kohlwey Farm property, which was approved in September, includes 97 single-family lots and 84 condominium units in duplex and four-plex buildings. The condos will be at the southeast corner of the property.

The property is within the Cedarburg School District. While it is now part of the village of Grafton, school district boundaries do not change due to municipal property changes.

Stonewall Farms moving forward in Grafton GRAFTON — The Stonewall Farms subdivision, a development planned to eventually add 350 home units to the village of Grafton, leapt a hurdle last week as the Village Board approved annexation and rezoning the first property for it.

The full Stonewall Farms subdivision plan will also include two other properties to the north, which total an additional 98 acres. The norther edge of the development will go to Cedar Creek Road.

According to information submitted to the village last year, when the Plan Commission reviewed Stonewall Farms as a concept plan in late July, the subdivision, once fully built out, will include 218 single-family homes on 10,000-square-foot lots; 14 single-family lots in the 7,000-square-foot range; 54 duplex units, which would be in 27 duplex buildings; and 64 four-plex units, in eight buildings.

The 232 single-family lots and 118 condominium units will combine to eventually add 350 total new housing units to the village of Grafton.

The new street off Keup Road will be the only southern access to the development; the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, during early discussion on Stonewall Farms, did not allow for an additional road off Highway 60 to access the new development. Once the full subdivision is built, there will be a road connection north to Cedar Creek Road, according to the preliminary plat map.

The map also showed roads extending to the east and west edges of the subdivision.

According to information shared by Wolff during early discussions last year, it will be the first use of the village of Grafton’s planned neighborhood future land use map designation, and the fine-grained planned neighborhood policy, in the village’s Comprehensive Plan.

The village updated its comprehensive plan a number of years ago, during which it created the planned neighborhood designation; rather than designating specific residential zonings for each parcel in an area, the planned neighborhood concept sets percentage thresholds for how much of a residential type — such as single- or multifamily — would be needed or allowable in a development.

In addition to the phase one approval last week, Stonewell Farms also had an amendment to its pre-annexation agreement approved by the Village Board. The amendment made some modifications to the original agreement approved in December.

Changes included specifying that sewer interceptors will be changed to larger sized to accommodate future developments; that the village will pay the difference for increasing utility sizes; the development will maintain access for the village to the utilities throughout the subdivision; and several other items.

The pre-annexation agreement between the village of developer set forth the obligations of each party, and what tasks each party would take on regarding the other in the development. While the annexation of the Kohlwey Farm is already complete, village staff said making the amendments now would keep everything clear, and be useful once the developers agreement is completed, as that document will use the pre-annexation agreement as a foundation.