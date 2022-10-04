Matrix Packaging to move from Saukville to Grafton

GRAFTON — Matrix Packaging Machinery will be coming to Grafton in the spring, as the company is moving from Saukville to allow for company expansion and growth.
The village Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit last week for the company to set up operations in the former Calibre building at 2395 Dakota Drive.
“Right now, our business expansion model requires we have more space than our current site … The Calibre building is twice the size of our current building,” said Chris Scalone, aftermarket director for Matrix Packaging.
Matrix Packaging produces machinery that is used by many companies for packaging a variety of products, such as food, candy, disinfectants, gel freezer packs and more, according to the company website. The site stated, “Matrix is an industry leader, specializing in the manufacturing of vertical form-fill-seal packaging machinery.”
Christine Duncan, marketing manager, flexibles and trays, at Matrix Packaging, noted that the Grafton site also offered Matrix a centralized location. Not only is Grafton a convenient distance from a number of other communities, it is also a larger community with more resources and people.
“With the new location in Grafton … it’s also going to give us a good place to find more work force,” Duncan said. “With the expansion of our facility and growth of the company, Matrix will be able to offer continuous development and the chance for promotion for existing and new employees. As we grow, more of these opportunities open.”
She also highlighted Grafton High School as a potential partnership for Matrix. Saying that Matrix has always been a community- focused company, Duncan noted that Matrix has already had apprenticeships for high school students at the Saukville location, which have been highly successful for the company and students involved.
With Grafton High School and its trade programs nearby, Duncan and Scalone said it created a great potential for the company to be involved in further apprenticeships and educational programming.
“We’re excited about working with the community and the schools on this,” Scalone said.
Scalone also said that the Grafton location is next door to Yamato Corporation; Matrix has had a close partnership with Yamato for 35 years.
Yamato produces scales that are used in product weighing and packaging. Scalone and Duncan said Matrix is that company’s largest U.S. distributor, and the companies being neighbors will allow for cross-training of employees and better coordination for the two businesses.
“This is quite a stroke of luck for us,” Scalone said.
According to documents from last week’s Plan Commission meeting, the former Calibre site is a 75,550-square-foot building, which will include offices, a production area, storage, a showroom, research and development lab, a breakroom and restrooms, when Matrix completes interior alterations of the building.
Matrix’s plan of operation submitted to the village stated that it will operate from 3 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be two daily shifts with up to 60 employees per shift.
The plan noted there may also be Saturday and Sunday shifts, as needed.
According to the application and operations plan, the Matrix company plans to complete the needed building modifications during the first quarter of 2023, and be open for operation by the end of March.