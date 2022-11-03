MEQUON — There aren’t many businesses that were tailor-made to withstand a pandemic, but Delish Delivered was ready to rise to the occasion.
The meal preparation and delivery service, which has been a presence in Mequon and the surrounding area for almost a decade, saw an opportunity to connect with locals who were shuttered inside and needed to find easy solutions for dinner.
Owner Kathy Burghardt oversees a staff of nearly 20, primarily consisting of chefs and delivery drivers. Customers can select from a variety of menu items, which are then cooked at Delish Delivered’s kitchens and transported to customer homes on Mondays or Wednesdays. Delivery is free within a certain radius of ZIP codes.
It turned out to be one of the most quarantine-friendly businesses in town.
“We worked our tushies off and we grew during that time,” Burghardt said. “We’re definitely blessed to be able to continue operating. We had the systems in place, so we took on a lot more business that we ever had before. People got used to having things delivered right to their homes, so why not? Why cook when we can do it?”
Burghardt launched the service in 2013 once she found herself dreading cooking meals after exhausting days at her previous job.
“I looked for a chef who would deliver or some kind of delivery service, and it just didn’t exist,” Burghardt said. “I found companies who would ship boxes of frozen meals, but that’s not really what I had in mind. I thought to myself it’s too bad there isn’t anyone who loves cooking enough to deliver what they’re making around the community.”
She located and partnered with a company in California which specialized in meal preparation and delivery, but eventually it closed, leaving Burghardt in the lurch. But using what she already learned, Burghardt set out to keep the service running.
“I was able to pick up the pieces because I noticed a lot of customers were loving the meals and I really knew it would continue to grow,” Burghardt said. “I partnered with a friend from high school whose family owned a well-known Mequon restaurant many years ago. While we are still able to use their recipes to this day, we have since parted ways.”
Delish Delivered’s menu, which offers both single-meal and family-sized options, emphasizes comfort foods and global flavors. The most recent menu showcased shrimp tacos, chicken parmesan, Thai Cobb salad, homemade meatloaf and French cream cheesecake, among others. Its Thanksgiving selection in November is consistently popular.
Meals are cooked on-site and chilled before being sent to customers. Burghardt is always accepting suggestions for new ideas to add to its growing selection.
“We keep it interesting by adding ethnic dishes here and there, but the basic menu is meat and potatoes and ‘grandma’s cooking’ I guess you would call it,” Burghardt said. “Typical Milwaukee comfort food has been our niche.”
Delish Delivered’s customer base at the beginning was mainly senior citizens and individuals with mobility challenges, but in the last couple of years the business has seen its variety of clientele expand greatly. Burghardt has seen a major uptick in demand among families with young children, working singles and empty-nesters.
“It’s been really interesting because I thought most of the customers would be someone like me who might be overwhelmed or would prefer to not have to cook every night,” she said. “But I was surprised when we ended up with quite a number of seniors for awhile. As time has gone on, and with COVID, it has evolved to include almost every type of person.”
Burghardt is eager to take her business to its next phase: franchising. She has spent the past year working through all the logistics required, but in November Delish Delivered will have a location in Brookfield. Burghardt is hoping to open a few more in the near future, with the ultimate goal of expanding nationwide.
“I’m talking now with candidates who want to run this business wherever they are,” she said. “We’re going to go slowly because I want the first few locations to be successful, but once those are underway, who knows what will happen?”
For information on pricing, menus, and delivery areas, visit delishdelivered.net.