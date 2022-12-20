Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic opens in Mequon

MEQUON - A new health care option is available for those living and working in and around Mequon.
Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic opened at 1340 W. Towne Square Road last week and will offer a range of services that include urgent care, primary care and more, according to a press release.
The clinic emphasizes its fixed, transparent prices and says it makes a point “to clearly outline the costs of their services on their website and in their office, so that patients can make informed decisions about their care. This transparency is refreshing and helps to build trust with patients.”
According to its website, a basic visit is $99.
The clinic is run by Dmitriy Chester, a nurse practitioner with Master’s of Science in family practice nursing from Concordia University Wisconsin.
“Their physicians are all highly trained and experienced in providing urgent and primary care services, and they are dedicated to delivering high-quality care to their patients,” the press release said. “This means that patients can trust that they will receive the best possible care when they visit Medco Milwaukee Urgent Care Medical Clinic.”
The walk-in clinic provides care for a wide range of medical issues, from minor injuries to more serious conditions, according to the press release. They provide walk-in or same-day appointments, lab tests and COVID tests, among other services.
The clinic also emphasizes its specialized care for children, from routine check-ups to more urgent care needs.
“They have a team of professionals on staff who are trained to provide care for children of all ages, and they are equipped to handle a wide range of pediatric medical issues,” according to the press release.
For more information, go to https://medcomilwaukee.com or call 262-292-8101.