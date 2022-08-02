CEDARBURG - Did you know that Americans consume approximately 17.3 billion quarts of popcorn annually?
Popcorn is a delicious, healthy snack. In addition to being high in fiber, popcorn contains phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant. Popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and hypertension in humans.
And a Cedarburg retailer has cornered the market on the tasty treat.
Cedarburg Popcorn Company, owned and operated by “popologist” Kedron Teare, opened June 1.
When Teare and her husband, Lee, moved to Cedarburg from Ohio, she was a self-proclaimed stay-at-home mom. Her two sons didn’t come along to Cedarburg; one is a soon-to-be married attorney in Cleveland and the other lives in California.
Her daughter, Sydney, moved with her parents. A high schooler, she found a part-time job at Cedarburg Popcorn Company, then owned by Steve Monsen.
Sydney convinced her mom to come work there part-time as well. Teare took the job, working nine hours a week, which she said is quite different than being a stay-at-home mom.
When Monsen decided he needed to sell the business, Teare, at the urging of Sydney, took over ownership of the store.
“It wasn’t a painstaking decision; it was walking away or taking over,” she said. “We worked through it.”
Luckily, Sydney was a terrific mentor, guiding her mom through the process of owning the store, making popcorn and everything else involved in being an entrepreneur.
“I quickly settled into doing what I needed to do,” Teare said, but added that she couldn’t have done it without Sydney’s mentoring.
Sydney will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall, majoring in human resources.
Teare employs six girls on a part-time basis. “I like helping the girls develop job skills.”
“It’s a new chapter in my life. I love dealing with the public,” Teare said. “That’s my favorite part of the job. I enjoy being part of the community. I like getting out and talking to people.”
In her first month as an entrepreneur, Teare faced trial by fire as it was Cedarburg’s Strawberry Festival.
“But I survived!” she said.
Her next trial will be Grafton’s Ladies Night Out Pajama Palooza, which takes place tonight.
Cedarburg Popcorn has more than 100 flavors, with 30 standard flavors from chocolate thin mint and beer cheese to tutti fruit and white cheddar, and more than 70 seasonal flavors, like Elvis (peanut butter and banana) and reindeer tracks.
Special orders are welcome, and can be placed on the website, by email or text. Oils, spices and popcorn seeds for use at home are also available for purchase. Teare offers nonprofit fundraising assistance and corporate gift packages.
The store is open noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.
While the website is still being improved, more information is available at www.cedarburgpopcorncompany.com. The store is located at W63N633A Washington Ave., behind Sunshine Winery; just follow the yellow footprints to the door.