GRAFTON — The Starbucks store in the Grafton Meijer, 1600 Port Washington Road, store has closed. It was one of several, including in West Bend, that closed.
They were operated by the Michigan-based retailer. According to Erin Cataldo, Meijer’s external communication manager, it is not unusual for their leased spaces to change offerings. The store officially closed Aug. 13.
“In this case, the space will be marketed for a new tenant,” Cataldo said.
There are still two Starbucks nearby: a freestanding one at the corner of Washington Street and Port Washington Road and another inside of the Target store.