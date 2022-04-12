MADISON — A Mequon man is among 26 people to make it to the finalist round in the 19th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
Dr. David Joyce, an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery and transplant surgery at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, emerged after two rounds of judging in the contest organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its sponsors and volunteers.
Joyce is the co-developer of the Hoplon medical device, which is used to treat blood clots that form inside mechanical heart pumps, or left ventricular assist devices (LVADs).
Current treatment options are extremely high risk and invasive, typically requiring surgical exchange of the LVAD, Joyce said.
The Hoplon VAD maintenance system can remove these blood clots without the need for invasive surgery and at minimal risk to the patient.
Joyce studied biology at the U.S. Air Force Academy and medicine at Harvard University and was a surgical resident at Johns Hopkins.
The mission of the Governor’s Business Plan Contest is to encourage entrepreneurs in the startup stage of tech-enabled businesses in Wisconsin. The contest links up-and-coming entrepreneurs with a statewide network of community resources, expert advice, high-quality education, management talent and possible sources of capital.
Finalists will submit a 15-minute pitch deck for review by a panel of about 75 judges. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, lists members of the management team and provides key financial data.
Finalists are also encouraged to provide feedback from a potential or current customer.
The top 12 business plans, known as the Diligent Dozen, will be announced in late May. The 12 will present live at the 2022 Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference June 1 and 2 in Milwaukee. More information will be available in the coming weeks at www.witrepsconference.com.
Sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, event space and more. About $2.5 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is a major sponsor.