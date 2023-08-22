MEQUON — Mequon resident Mary Reske is being recognized as a Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) store manager.
Currently the human resources assistant store manager at Mequon Metro Market, Reske began her career in 1989 at Paulu’s Food in Cedarburg, according to a Pick ‘n Save press release.
She has spent the past 34 years in leadership roles in Ozaukee County grocery stores.
This nationally recognized industry award celebrates the accomplishments of female leaders across the industry, selecting those who are exceeding expectations among their peers, according to the press release.
This year, the Store Manager category included 86 awardees, with Reske the only honoree from Wisconsin.
“Mary is an incredible asset to our team, her passion for people and commitment to her team are unparalleled,” said Nicole Fickau, human resources leader for Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save stores. “On at least one occasion, I’ve shared where I work and then get asked if I knew Mary, as she’s gone above and beyond to take care of their shopping needs. I am incredibly honored and proud to have Mary in our division, and love seeing her recognized.”
This award highlights Reske’s accomplishments in leading her store, in the absence of a store director, through a peak Christmas sales week and leading the organization in associate retention, according to the press release.
Reske also partnered with the Milwaukee School Sisters of Notre Dame to put together holiday meal baskets, growing from 25 in the first year to 150 in 2022.
“I’ve always wanted my store to be a place where people wanted to work,” Reske said. “I’m truly honored to receive this award, it provides me the knowledge that my focus on customer service and training is having an impact.”