MEQUON - Muscles aren’t the only thing growing at the Form & Fitness at 10590 North Port Washington Road in Concord Square.
After talks of renovations, the workout facility’s Mequon location is expanding 3,500 square feet, with a re-grand opening slated for Jan. 9.
“We are super excited for the expansion and adding our small group service. With our new layout and space we can provide a place for our clients to maximize our state of the art equipment and services,” Form & Fitness personal trainer Katie Dykas said.
Having focused on one-on-one physical training in addition to physical therapy, as well as sharing the location with Body Renovation Physical Therapy, Form & Fitness founder Ben Quist and his team realized it was time to create more space for small group personal training, a service offered at the second location in Grafton.
“We’re offering up this whole new way for people to interact with a trainer at this location,” Quist added.
According to their website, guests complete a thorough assessment of their fitness capability and experience before personal trainers create a customized exercise program for them where they carefully observe technique and strengths and weaknesses to ensure the most progress.
Established in 2001 by a team of licensed physical therapists and certified personal trainers, the fitness center also includes athlete training and nutrition planning.
Form & Fitness is open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and are by appointment Saturdays and Sundays. Those looking for more information or to join, visit https://personaltrainingmequon.com or call 262-375-4577.