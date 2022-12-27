Milwaukee-area home sales dropped 30.3% last month

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Home sales in the Metropolitan Milwaukee area were down 30.3% in November compared to the same month in 2021, according to the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
In Ozaukee County, the figure was just short of the greater Milwaukee area, with a decrease of 29.8%.
GMAR President Mike Ruzicka said in a news release that the decrease in unit sales can be explained in two phases.
The first was a natural slowdown as the market exited the pandemic-fueled era that led to the best sales market ever in 2021, one that was virtually impossible to repeat. Year-to-date, there were 18,648 homes sold, compared to 21,336 a year ago.
“Then, last summer rising mortgage interest rates kicked a little sand in the market’s gears, causing some buyers to reassess their ability to purchase a home, lowering unit sales further,” Ruzicka said. “However, buyers today are among the highest quality credit risks ever, so rising rates have not wiped them out entirely.”
And while decreasing sales lead to lower prices, the “exceptionally tight inventory” means that hasn’t occurred. In November, average prices were up by 7.6%, according to the report.
“The systemic problem with the market is the lack of new construction of single-family houses and condominiums, and over production of apartments,” Ruzicka said. “That bottleneck combined with the demographic surge of Millennial and GenZ buyers and good interest rates have all contributed to an historically tight market.”
He added that if the region does not create more single-family and condominium units, thousands of would-be homeowners will be forced to continue to rent, foregoing the opportunity to build wealth through a home’s equity and all of the other benefits of homeownership.